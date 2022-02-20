Betty A. Hasenoehrl passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her home in Redmond, Ore. with her family at her side.
She was 87 years old and had spent her years as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Betty loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was a devout member of the Catholic church her entire life.
Betty was born to Ben and Katherine Gehring on Feb. 24, 1934, in Cottonwood. She grew up on the family ranch in Keuterville and attended and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy. Her classmate and friend, Louis Hasenoehrl, introduced her to his brother, Fred Hasenoehrl, and on June 11, 1953, they were married. They moved to Lewiston, where they raised their eight children (seven boys and one girl). They moved to Seattle in 1981, where they spent several years and welcomed many grandchildren into their lives. They later moved to Clarkston, where they lived 10 years and then on to Redmond where Betty spent the last 15 years of her life. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage, had 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren (with three more on the way).
Betty is survived by her husband, Fred Hasenoehrl; children, Dan (Gail) Hasenoehrl, Larry (Kim) Hasenoehrl, Tim (Carolyn) Hasenoehrl, Dave (Susan) Hasenoehrl, Ron (Mellany) Hasenoehrl and Charlene (Fred) Payton; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Hasenoehrl and Craig Hasenoehrl.
Betty’s funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. April 22 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. There will be a graveside committal at Normal Hill Cemetery following and a luncheon back at All Saints Catholic Church.