Bettie “Jahron” Nesbitt, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed from this world to the next Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age of 89, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Jahron was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Paris, Texas, to Perry P. Walker and Evelyn Bass Walker Leary. The family lived in Texas for many of Jahron’s younger years, and in South Carolina for a short time before moving to the Los Angeles area. Jahron met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Nesbitt, in Beaumont, Calif. They went to Yuma, Ariz., to elope Oct. 29, 1948, at Gretna Green Wedding Chapel. They had many great adventures together, camping from the back of their car, to being caretakers of a large ranch.
Dick and Jahron’s daughter, Susan, was born in Paris, Texas, in 1951, followed by son Richard Jr. in 1952, followed by son Brian in 1956 and son Russel in 1957. All three were born in San Bernardino, Calif. During this time in her life, she was busy being a wife, mother and homemaker.
The family moved to Running Springs, Calif., for Dick’s work as a sheriff in 1958. After all the kids were in school, Jahron started working as bookkeeper for several local businesses.
The family moved to McCall in 1967, then on to Lewiston, where Jahron worked as a bookkeeper and did payroll for Kmart when it first opened. After taking early retirement, Dick and Jahron moved to Maui, Hawaii, for five years. They both loved living in Maui, but missed their family, so they moved back to the mainland, to Asotin, and built a home. Then they moved back across the river to Lewiston, their final home together.
Jahron enjoyed flowers and made beautiful arrangements out of both fresh and dried flowers. She was very proud of her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Jahron was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Dick Nesbitt; her parents; her mother-in-law, May Figgins; and son-in-law Leo Rader.
Jahron is survived by her sister, Carolyn Reidy; half-sister Judy Mayfield; daughter Susan Rader; son Rich Nesbitt; son Brian Nesbitt (Kris); son Russel Nesbitt (Lenna); grandchildren Rhonda Davis, Jayson Springer, Brad Nesbitt, Ben Nesbitt, Trevor Nesbitt, Monte Nesbitt, Taylor Nesbitt and Katie Nesbitt; great-grandchildren Faith Valenzuela, Mallie Davis, Justin Springer, Ethan Springer, Zack Nesbitt, Logan Robinson, Addie Nesbitt, Rogan Nesbitt and a ninth on the way; also three great-great-grandchildren, Violet Davis-Tarango, Alexander Hernandez and Aubrey Hernandez. The grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren all lovingly called her “Big Mama.”
Because of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for Jahron’s family.
We want to make a special acknowledgement to Brookdale Assisted Living, for the care our mother received. Special thanks to Dawn, Mindi, Daniel and Kris for always taking my calls and trying for the best solutions. Thank you to the rest of the staff also. You are all very much appreciated.