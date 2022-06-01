Bette W. Martson

On the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, Bette Martson, of Clarkston, passed peacefully at the age of 94.
Bette was born to Aaron and Bertha Wells in 1928 in Moscow. She attended Moscow schools and worked at Washburn Wilson Seed Company before her marriage to Francis Martson in 1945. Together, they raised three children, Jill, Chris and David. She lived with her family in Moscow and Spokane before their move to Clarkston in 1958.
Bette was very organized and an exceptional cook. She worked as a waitress at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club, and later as a bookkeeper for accountant Richard Wogsland. She was a dedicated blood donor and was active in Clarkston Bantam Boosters and Women of the Moose Lodge. She loved to travel, with memorable trips to Nashville, Branson, Hawaii, Michigan, Canada and the U.K.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Bertha; her brothers, Lawton and James Wells; her infant son, Francis; and recently, her son, Chris Martson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Arnold Jeffreys; widow of son, Chris, Shannon Badgley; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Debbie Martson; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Evelyn Martson; and her sister-in-law, Alice Domrese. Bette is survived by grandchildren, Holly (Blake) Barthelmess, Robin (Scott) Henderson, Amber Jeffreys, Roxanne (Justin) Miller, Nathaniel Martson and Anna Martson; great-grandchildren Connor, Willow and Grace Barthelmess, Sophie Henderson, and Cadence and Quinn Miller.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Dr. Dan McIntosh, Serenity Place and Avalon Progressive Care of Clarkston.
A public memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Clarkston Bantam Boosters or the charity of your choice are appreciated.