Beth Lenora (Glover) Johnson

Beth Johnson, 97, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, in Clarkston.
Beth was born Dec. 21, 1923, in Harrison, Idaho, to Charles Glover and Florence McClure Glover. The family moved to Clarkston in 1928 where Beth attended school and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1941. Following the death of both parents, Beth lived at the old Lewiston YWCA located above Erb’s Hardware store until her marriage to William F. Johnson on Dec. 20, 1942, in Clarkston.
Beth was employed in the office at Montgomery Ward in Lewiston during the 1940s. Beth was student records secretary at Clarkston High School from 1963-75. From 1976-83, she was employed as a deputy auditor for Asotin County. Following her retirement, she volunteered as secretary in the Clarkston United Methodist Church, where she had been a member since 1945. She was active in the choir and a member of the United Methodist Women. Beth was a 70-year member of the Vineland Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She served as Guardian of Bethel #16 Order of Job’s Daughters. She was formerly a member of the Clarkston Jaycettes and an original member of the Tri-State Hospital Auxiliary Guild.
Beth and Bill were blessed to have two sons, William F. Jr. and Michael R. Both graduated from Clarkston High, then later earned degrees in engineering, following in their father’s footsteps.
Beth enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and family. During their 74 years of marriage, Beth and Bill were able to visit virtually every state in the U.S., as well as American Samoa. They visited four Canadian provinces, Europe and Scandinavia.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband and all seven of her siblings. She is survived by sons William F. Johnson (Vicki), of Boise, and Michael R. Johnson (Robin), of Hansville, Wash.; as well as grandchildren Wyatt (Lisa) Johnson, of Meridian, Idaho, Brett (Sheri) Johnson, of Eagle, Idaho, Trent (Carly) Johnson, of Chicago, Shauna (Chris) Hansen, of Tacoma, and Laura Beth (Rick) McIntire, of New York; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew, Clinton Glover (Luella), of Clarkston, and 10 other nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express appreciation to her friend and helper, Kim Helsor, of Clarkston.
At her request, there will be no memorial service. The family will celebrate her life at a future gathering. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church.
“After Glow”
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.
I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.
I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.
I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun
Of happy memories that I leave
When life is done.