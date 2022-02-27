Beth LaVon (Chambers) Behler, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from cancer at Royal Plaza Retirement and Rehabilitation; she was surrounded by family. LaVon lived a wonderful life of 95 years.
LaVon was born Aug. 14, 1926, to Gladys (Bovey) and Roy Chambers in a farmhouse just a quarter of a mile from where she grew up and raised her family in the Cold Springs Precinct near Winchester. Beth LaVon was known most of her life by her middle name, LaVon. While LaVon grew up on the family farm, she attended Cold Springs School through the 8th grade, a one-room schoolhouse located about a mile and a half east of the farm house. LaVon, and her younger brother, Bud, rode a horse, walked and skied (sharing a pair of poles) each way because there were no school buses in service then. She finished her education at Reubens High School, where she graduated valedictorian of the class of 1944.
At age 18, LaVon was admitted to the United States Cadet Nurse Corps in 1944 and enrolled in St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Lewiston. In 1945, LaVon was continuing her nurse’s training at St. Joseph’s Hospital, but was sent to Pasco with another nurse, Marge Sonnen, for surgery and maternity training. While on the bus to Pasco, Marge bumped into a friend who was a World War II veteran and had been wounded. He said to Marge that he would like to come and see her. Marge said, “Bring someone for LaVon,” and he brought his buddy, Harold Behler, also a soldier recuperating from war wounds. Harold and LaVon went out a couple of times. Quite a while later (as LaVon would tell the story), after she was back in Lewiston, Harold called her; he had been dismissed from the VA hospital and honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He wanted to know if she’d like to go out with him again ... Of course, she did!
LaVon received her registered nursing certificate from the St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. On Nov. 29, 1947, she and Harold were married at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. Early in their marriage, beginning in the spring of 1949, significant changes were evolving for the new couple. Several circumstances regarding the Chamber’s family farm presented LaVon, then 22, and Harold, then 23, an opportunity to move and assume operations of the Chambers family farm near Winchester. The farm became home for the young couple. Along with this substantial undertaking of developing and operating the farm, LaVon was pregnant with their first child. Later that year on the farm, in October 1949, Cheryl Ann was born. Cheryl’s sister, Jerene Marie, arrived a year and a half later, in January 1951, and it would be almost nine years later before their son, Dennis Harold, was born in November 1959, forming the Behler family.
LaVon embraced life as a wife, farming partner, mother, homemaker, nurse, daughter, in-law and champion of the Behler farming enterprise. She continued nursing and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston. In the early 1970s, LaVon and Harold decided to make farming their life and livelihood and opted to quit working at jobs off the farm. It was total immersion into the farm life during critical farming seasons and engagement in an active lifestyle during off-season times of the year. They enjoyed snowmobiling during the winters on the prairie and experienced many eventful tours into the backcountry mountains with family and friends.
Beginning in 1988, LaVon encouraged the family to get together once a year for a family reunion, which usually occurred during a RV/camping excursion at various locations throughout the region. In later years, it often happened in concurrence with a family event for weddings, special birthdays or anniversaries. This tradition experienced its 34th annual extravaganza Aug. 14, 2021, for LaVon’s 95th birthday.
Throughout the time of raising their family, Harold and LaVon would spend time each year visiting her parents in Arizona. In the early ’70s, their many excursions led them to become RV travelers which then led to their joining the Lewiston-based Jaw Bones RV Club, a Good Sam’s affiliate. Their experiences with RVing and their knowledge of Arizona triggered a desire to make annual winter trips to the southwest. They spent winters at Sun City Grand, where they were frequently visited by friends and family until 2010.
During the snowbird years, LaVon was a member of Lewiston Country Club in Lewiston and Sun City Grand Community Golf in Surprise, Ariz. Her golfing was highlighted by her 2002 Ladies 9-Hole Club Championship at LLC and membership in the putting and social group at the Granite Falls Golf Club, where she much enjoyed the camaraderie of members at both the golfing events and the social gatherings. She likewise enjoyed her colleagues in the early morning water aerobic groups in Arizona and at the Asotin County Family Aquatics Center in Clarkston.
In November 2017, LaVon and Harold celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. Celebrating their anniversary were many friends and family, including three children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren (now 13). They continued to live on their own in Lewiston until September 2021 when they moved into Royal Plaza Assisted Living facility.
LaVon was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Bud Chambers. She is survived by her husband, Harold (of 74 years); her children, Cheryl (Jerry) Wallace, Jerene (Pete) Gertonson, and Dennis (Tracy) Behler; her grandchildren, Keith (Maureen) Wallace, Kathy (Bill) Gehring, Brian (Michelle) Wallace, Nikki (Josh) Cox, Angie Wallace, Joe (Amy) Behler, Beth (Tucker) Harding, and Kit (Bethany) Behler; her great-grandchildren, Sarah and Sam Wallace, Cole, Kaleigh (Poxleitner) and Rylan Gehring, Anna Wallace, Cooper and Abby Cox, Stone and Nile Heinzman, Brodie Behler, and Livi and Virginia Behler; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank nurse Kim Richardson and Pastor Jim Wallace from St. Joseph’s Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they gave not only to LaVon but to Harold and the rest of the Behler family.
Her celebration of life will be Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church. The rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Her burial will be immediately after the service at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Lunch will be served following the burial at the All Saints Catholic Church reception hall. For those unable to attend in person, the services will be streamed on the All Saints Catholic Church YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=6TdFzMfJ-r4.
Donations can be made to All Saints Catholic Church or St. Joseph’s Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.