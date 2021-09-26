“I never knew cake came with frosting until I moved away from home.”
— Author unknown
Beth Ellen Sandahl passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home in Spokane Valley, Wash. She was 90 years old.
She was born Oct. 29, 1930, to L.R. “Shorty” and Anna Davis of Pierce. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1948. During her high school years, she was involved in multiple activities, including basketball and drama. She made lifelong friends growing up in Pierce and kept in touch with many of them throughout all her years. After growing up in Pierce, Beth lived for many years in the Lewiston area before moving north to the Spokane and Post Falls area in 1977.
As a child, Beth developed her lifelong love for animals, especially horses and dogs. As an adult, she raised, bred and showed Arabian Horses. Horses were her passion until the day she died. She was well known in the horse community and was always willing to share her knowledge and horsemanship skills with all interested. In her retirement years, she took up painting and became an accomplished artist, painting stills and wildlife images.
During her professional career, Beth worked for many years as a veterinarian assistant in Lewiston and as clerk at Twin Cities Sales Yard. After moving north, she worked as the director of the Kootenai County Humane Society, then later in banking.
She was one of four children born to Shorty and Anna. The others were Myra Davis Phillips, Delores Davis Triplet and Larry Davis.
In October of 1951, Beth married Kert Sandahl and together they had six children, Carter (Christine) Sandahl, Shelly Sandahl Moser, Kurt “Butch” Sandahl, Cindy Sandahl Troyer, Paul (Gail) Sandahl and L.R. Stogy (Melody) Sandahl. Kert and Beth had 12 grandchildren, Shawn and Cameron Sandahl, Erika and Charlie Solberg, Adrian Sandahl, Jason Stout, Andrew Sandahl, Krista Sandahl Chervenak, Nick Sandahl, Katie Sandahl Huber, Adam Sandahl and Roy Wood.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Kert; son, Kurt “Butch” Sandahl; grandson, Cameron Sandahl; siblings, Larry Davis, Delores Albright and Myra Phillips; and sons-in-law, Guy Moser and Randy Troyer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 2, at the Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Burial to follow at Normal Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Good Samaritan (Benevolent Fund in memo line), 17121 E. Eighth Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99016.