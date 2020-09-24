Bessie Joan Enyeart, born Oct. 21, 1942, in Morton, Wash., died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home in Orofino.
She moved with her folks from Moses Lake, Wash., to Grangemont, Idaho, where she met and later married Floyd L. Enyeart on May 29, 1960. She helped raise nephews and nieces and then later had Mark Wayne and Penny Ann come into our home with great joy and love. We did welcome them. Bessie drove school bus and helped at the Grangemont School. She later helped teach at the Orofino prison, both the women and the men.
She has one aunt and sisters living, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No service is planned.