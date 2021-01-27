Bertie Woodin passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her home in Deary.
Bertie was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Orofino to Robert and Blanche Carlson. The couple later divorced. Blanche married Ted Dorendorf when Bertie was 6 years old and they moved to Clarkia, Idaho. She graduated from St. Maries High School.
Bertie married her childhood sweetheart, Lynn Woodin, Feb. 22, 1969, in Coeur d’Alene. Bertie and Lynn enjoyed restoring automobiles and she reupholstered several of them. She liked going to the woods with Lynn to move the log loader and was known to even hop inside and drive it by herself.
Bertie loved their vacations spent in Laughlin, Nev. She also enjoyed many outdoor activities, including picking huckleberries, riding bikes, riding her ATV and, in the wintertime, she could be found snowmobiling in the surrounding mountains.
Her grandkids were the light of her life! There was no greater joy for her than when her grandkids came to visit, and she enjoyed every moment spent with them.
Bertie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Lynn; their two children, Tommy and wife Heather Woodin, of Spokane, and Tami Woodin-McDonald, of Richland; as well as her seven beloved grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bertie is also survived by her siblings, Christy Asbury, of Vancouver, Wash., Eric Dorendorf, of Benton City, Wash., Steve and wife Sandy Dorendorf, of Fiddletown, Calif., Vernon “Pete” Dorendorf, of Moscow, Julie and husband Roger Osborn, of Post Falls, and Ted Dorendorf, of Moscow.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Cameron.
The family is planning a small family celebration of her life in the spring or summer. The family suggests memorials be made to the Deary Ambulance Fund. Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, is assisting the family and condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.