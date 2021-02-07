Berthamae Jabbora, 79, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
She was born July 25, 1941, to Rudolph and Bertha Sprute and was the first of five children. She spent her childhood in Cottonwood and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Colton in 1959. At 19, she moved to Lewiston and married the love of her life, Richard. They started their family of three children.
Berthamae and her family moved to Bellingham in 1970, where she attended Bellingham Technical College and graduated in 1978 as a licensed practical nurse. Berthamae leaves a legacy of three married children and eight grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic, writer and artist who reflected her values toward family and friends with devout love and compassion.
