Bertha “Berdie” Lue Stephens, 94, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Orofino.
She was born Feb. 1, 1926, to Luther and Ellen Hays in Seattle, and grew up with four brothers and one sister in Eugene, Ore. Berdie married Sidney Eugene Allen in 1945, and had a daughter, Linda. She later married Joe Lee Stephens on Feb. 9, 1956, and worked as a cook and bartender in Elgin until the family moved to Idaho. Her many hobbies included crossword puzzles, crochet, recording music and reading mystery novels.
She and Joe spent time living and working between eastern Oregon and northern Idaho in their 32 years of marriage. After Joe died, she moved to Bremerton, Wash., with her daughter, Linda. Upon Linda’s passing in 2004, she returned to Idaho to live with family. Frank and Lanette Jenkins, of Kooskia, and Gene and Leslie Warden, of Grangeville, along with their families, generously loved and cared for her until November 2019, when Berdie could no longer maintain her stability.
She is survived by grandson Ray (Julie) Pearce and family, of Ottawa, Ill.; stepdaughter Jean Lycan, of Kamiah; brother Charley (Corky) Hays, of Elgin, Ore.; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 55 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild — honoring special relationships to Terry Lyle Schaffer, Clarence and Beverly Hays’ children, and granddaughter Kitty Jo Heildenhain.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Stephens; daughter Linda Pearce; granddaughter Dallas Lee Pearce; stepsons Garl and Delmont Stephens; great-grandson Michael Stephens; brothers Oliver, Clarence and Benji Hays; and sister Bea Schaffer.
Berdie always loved getting calls and visits from her cherished friends and family. We will miss her humor and the special way she made us feel. May her unforgettable spirit live long in all the lives she touched. We loved you MOST!
Donations can be made in her honor to: Tahoe QRU, 786 Leitch Creek Road, Kooskia, ID 83539.