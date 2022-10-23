Bernice Lorentz

Bernice Lorentz, longtime resident of Lewiston, was finally called home by the Lord early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, 2022. She was 93.

Bernice Rose Nau was born May 23, 1929, to Albert and Mary (Arnzen) Nau in Ferdinand. She spent her early years on the family ranch at Ferdinand and graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1947. Bernice married Ray Lorentz of Cottonwood, on June 1, 1948. In 1952, the couple moved from Cottonwood to their home on Bryden Avenue in Lewiston, where they would live for more than 50 years.