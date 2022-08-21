Berneice L. (Bernie) Nagle, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Bernie was born Feb. 7, 1946, in Colfax to Richard Conger and June (Bidlake) Conger.
She attended school at Palouse and graduated from Palouse High School in 1964.
Bernie married Gary (Pedo) Nagle Oct. 23, 1964, in Potlatch, and the couple made their home in Potlatch.
Bernie was a stay-at-home mother raising their two children before working as a custodian at Potlatch High School. She worked there until she retired. She enjoyed target practicing, camping with her family and riding her four-wheeler up on the dredge.
Survivors include her son, Dale Nagle (Tina), of Potlatch; one brother Michael Cameron (Violet), of Lancaster, Calif.; two sisters, Roseanna Alexander (Jerry), of Coeur d Alene and Mary Arndt, of Coeur d Alene. She is also survived by one step-grandson Steve Knapp (Julia) and one great-grandchild, Stevie. Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Nagle, and daughter, June Nagle.
Memorial Gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID. 83855.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Faith Church, Onaway, with Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. Urn burial will be at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.