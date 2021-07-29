Bernard W. O’Donnell (OD)

Bernard W. O’Donnell was born Nov. 11, 1970, to Kathleen Smith and Patrick O’Donnell in Longview, Wash.
He was extremely intelligent and curious (always taking things apart to see how they worked). Bernard held many different jobs in his lifetime. He was a jack-of-all-trades but master of none. His hobbies were citizens band radio, guitars and fast cars.
He passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Harbor View Burn Unit in Seattle.
Bernard’s father, Patrick, passed away in 1990. He is survived by his mother, and his daughter, Allisyn Gardner (who was the apple of his eye). Bernard also left his significant other, Shirley Drapeau; his sibling, Mark O’Donnell (Julie), Niamh Toussaint, Larry O’Donnell (Teresa) Wylie, Lewis, Ira, Calvin, his son Brian, April Murrell, her children, Shawn and Oliva. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Cor Paffile.
Bernard may be gone from our sight but forever in our hearts.