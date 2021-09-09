Bernard “Bernie” Patrick McCabe died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
“I was my father’s only son and my mother’s pride and joy.” — “The Wild Colonial Boy.”
My father was Bernard McCabe, born in August 1892 in Ballinacree, Oldcastle, County Meath, Ireland. He fought for Irish independence and in the Irish Civil War. He came to America in 1930 and died in June 1955 as a patriotic American citizen who worked on the cable cars and the L Line in San Francisco.
My mother was Margaret Mary Boyhan, born in April 1901 in Rochfortbridge, Castlelost, County Westmeath, Ireland. She came to America in 1928 and married Bernard in 1932. She was a true, proud, Catholic, loving, Irish washer woman who died on Halloween in 1956 as a patriotic American citizen in San Francisco. I am so grateful to have had my father for the first 13 years and my mother for 14 years.
My only accomplishment in life was asking and receiving a yes from my proposal and marriage to Carolyn Ann McPherson in 1968, along with the children I was so grateful for, who have matured into responsible, caring and loving adults who have provided a solid groundwork for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren to launch from. My only regret is my failure to love Carolyn Ann, the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren to the capacity I was loved both spiritually and physically by the grace of Christ Jesus.
My family consists of son Bernard Michael (deceased); son Bernard “Brian,” spouse Lorrie, grandchildren Makayla, Braeden, Kyler and bonus ones Brenna, Kaela, and Cole; son Sean, spouse Stayce, grandchildren Kyren, Kaitlynn Sims, spouse Zach, great-grandchildren Jessalynn and Isaiah; daughter Maureen Mills, husband Patrick, grandchildren Gabriella (not Gabie) and Marcus; daughter Alannah Bailey, significant other Joey Babino, grandchildren Connor, Dawson (ex-husband Brandon Bailey) and bonus Klayten; son Kevin, spouse Hilda, grandchildren Michael, Aiden, Alissa, Padriac, Matthew Mark and Marco; daughter Kathleen McCabe, significant other Dustin Downs, and grandchild Sanai Feleke and bonus ones Bella and Gavin; daughter Allison McCabe Hardin, husband Michael, grandchildren Jacob (Jake), Savanna Halliwell, husband Logan, grandchild Huxley “Hux.” My adopted family were parents Mimi and Jake; siblings Bobby, Dale and Rick Jacobs and their children, Evan, Paul, Nathan and Scott, their spouses and children, Lilly, Kurtis and Audrey.
My hope is that you may forgive those who cross your path better than I did, which shouldn’t be too hard and also not be a hypocrite and fulfill Matthew 25. Make sure to laugh and share stories; I left a few and congratulate Carolyn Ann for having survived me.
Lastly, a piece of advice: Don’t forget to rub your loved one’s feet, scratch their back, share your hopes and pray together.
Thank you to Dr. Michael Baldeck and wife Karen; Darci and Tammy; Dr. Greg Buratto and wife Sue; Mary Pat; Dr. Gerardo Midence; Elite Hospice and nurse Christine.
If you love babies, please contribute to Life Choices, and if you love children, please contribute to Holy Family School.
The above was written by Bernie. The family would like to add that Bernie joined the Navy just out of high school and was enlisted for four years. He was a Golden Gloves boxing champion in San Francisco. He taught high school history for four years and was the football coach in Layton, Calif., before they moved to Clarkston in 1976. Bernie worked for the city of Clarkston as the city manager for four years before running for county commissioner. He also ran his own insurance company for many years and was elected for city council.
Bernie was very proud of all his grandchildren and always showed his love for all children. One of his greatest joys was caring for his grandchildren, which included preparing after-school snacks with an abundance of Grandpa’s favorite, sugar. He was married to Carolyn for 53 years and always teased her, saying he didn’t know how she put up with him all those years. He always made everyone feel welcome and loved.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 at Holy Family Catholic Church.