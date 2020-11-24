Bernard “Bernie” N. Hermann, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Moscow. He was 72.
Bernie was born to Clifford Hermann and Pauline (Zenner) Hermann in Lewiston on Feb. 26, 1948. He married Diane (Peterson) Hermann on Aug. 23, 1969, in Genesee. He began his working career and developed his strong work ethic being raised on a wheat farm in Genesee. While attending college, he worked three summers as a crew leader and mechanic for green pea harvest.
He received his bachelor’s degree in January 1971 from the University of Idaho, majoring in agricultural economics. He was a member of Alpha Zeta. He also worked toward an MBA at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Bernie received a U.S. Army commission through ROTC and began active duty in 1971. He attended the Field Artillery Officers Course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. He was assigned to Fort Riley in Kansas and became a firing battery executive officer. He served two tours of Reforger in Germany. He was in the Army reserve unit in Spokane after being honorably discharged in 1973.
Bernie began working with Federal Land Bank (Farm Credit) in 1973. He worked for 30 years as a loan officer, branch manager and portfolio manager in several offices: Boise, Spokane, Kalispell, Walla Walla and Moses Lake. He retired to Moscow in 2010.
Bernie will be remembered for his strength and positive attitude throughout his life. He was a role model to his family and friends. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, parents, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. He loved nature and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play golf in tournaments.
He was always ready for a ride, whether it be dirt bike, ATV or snowmobile. He enjoyed camping, cross country skiing, photography and exploring all of Idaho and beyond. One of the highlights in his life was when he and Diane traveled through Alaska for seven weeks with their friends, Leo and Sue. He believed a person should work hard and have as much fun as possible along the way because you never know when your number is up.
He volunteered and cleared trails for the Forest Service and was an officer in various clubs: Search and Rescue, Lewis-Clark ATV Club, Snow Drifters of Latah County. He was a member of Moose Lodge, Moscow, and served on the Idaho Parks and Recreation Off Road Motor Vehicle Grant Advisory Committee.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane; daughter Stacy (Jason) Carter; son Steve (Stacy) Hermann; grandchildren Carly, Zach and Cara Carter; three sisters, Madeline (Gene) Shepherd, Carol (Dale) Braman and Myrna (Mark) Ketsdever; and two brothers, Gary (Joan) Hermann and Jim (Rita) Hermann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Pauline Hermann.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Genesee Idaho Ambulance Fund.
Services will be planned for a later date.