The youngest of five and only boy, Benny LeRoy Martin, was born March 4, 1940, to Chester and Esther Martin in Wilbur, Wash.
Ben attended school in Clarkston and graduated in 1958. While in high school, Ben enlisted in the Naval Reserves and shortly after graduation was stationed in Long Beach, Calif., on the USS Everett F. Larson, 7th Fleet in the Western Pacific as a Gunners Mate 3. Ben would stay in California until his discharge in September 1960 and returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley while continuing in the reserves until 1963.
Ben married Judy Edwards and had sons Kelly, born Dec. 3, 1960, and Todd, born June 24, 1962. This marriage would later end in divorce.
On July 1, 1977, Ben married his best girl, Patricia, and they were married until her passing in September 2021. With this union, Ben became the stepdad to Pat’s children, Jeff and Jill.
Ben worked for Brotherton’s Office Machines after his discharge from the Navy, traveling as far as New York for training to repair office machines. In 1977, he took a job with Inland Metals in Clarkston until the idea of being a heavy equipment operator interested him. In 1980, Ben started working for Larry Ridge at Ridge Construction. Once that job ended, Ben worked a short stint with Humphrey Construction. With Pat looking for a different teaching job, Ben was offered the opportunity to move to Anchorage, Alaska, to run a restaurant for his cousin. What a life-changing decision that was.
After two years in Anchorage, Ben and Pat spent the next 15 years living along the Bering Sea while working for the Lower Kuskokwim School District. In this job, Ben was a jack-of-all-trades and did just about anything that needed done around the school, including dyeing his beard green for a St. Patty’s Day celebration at the elementary school. Ben enjoyed fishing with the Natives and was very honored to be invited along for a successful seal hunt, riding snow machines, and learning customs and the language of the Yupik Eskimo culture.
In 2000, Ben and Pat returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to enjoy retirement and their many grandchildren. It was at this time Ben was offered a job with Alcoa, where he was rebuilding brick furnaces. This was a perfect opportunity for Pat to join him for great sightseeing vacations. In 2007, retirement officially started. Ben and Pat purchased a small cabin at Sun Up Bay along Lake Coeur d’Alene, and this was the hang-out place each summer with the Jack and Regina Sullivan family. Gpa drove the boat like a boss and in fast circles, resulting in very few occasions any of the kids stayed on the tube. Their house in Asotin was the gathering spot for anyone that wanted to stop by for a burger, a beer, a hot toddy, the fair or Christmas parade or just to say hi. Chilling on the deck with Ben will be missed by many.
Ben enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their numerous sporting events. Softball will not be the same without Gpa & Gma cheering from behind home plate or Gpa telling the umpire, “You’re terrible,” and being told to leave the field, to the extent of being out of the eyesight of the umpire before the game could resume. Yep, Gpa wasn’t shy about telling an official just what he thought.
A lifelong member of the Asotin Lions Club, Ben was known as “the syrup guy.” Dennis, you have big shoes to fill. He enjoyed playing golf each week and to those who golfed with him, it will be a little calmer as Ben won’t be cussing at where they put the tee box on NO. 9. Gpa very seldom lost when playing Phase 10, even though he never wanted to play. He was a good hair brusher and braider for the girls when they were younger. To say the granddaughters were spoiled is an understatement as Gpa always had hot towels from the dryer ready for when they got out of the jacuzzi tub. Gpa Ben rolled his loose change for the kids to have fair, carnival, candy or snack money whenever they wanted it.
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, only nine months after losing his best girl, Ben passed peacefully while at his daughter’s house in Clarkston. The family takes comfort knowing they were reunited for their 45th wedding anniversary.
Ben will be remembered for his sweet, go-with-the-flow-demeanor, big smile, fun personality, loud laugh that got louder with every beer and of course, his grape Swisher Sweets.
Preceding Ben in death was his wife of 44 years, Pat; his sons Kelly Martin and Jeff Aiken; his parents Chester and Esther Martin; and sisters Vivian Martin and Coleen Arrasmith.
Ben is survived by his son Todd (Jenny) Martin; daughter Jill (Ron) Schaefer; daughter-in-Law Rachel Jameton Aiken; stepson Darren Beach; granddaughters Bailie (Keeton) Copeland, Leah Copeland, Kelsey (Austin) Durfee, Halle Rubio Aiken, Hannah Aiken and Natasha Martin; grandsons Dustin (Hailee) Chabrier, Keith Copeland, Cole (Savannah) Copeland, Ty (Jasmine) Aiken, Trace Aiken and Buck Aiken; six great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; sisters Carolyn (Keith) Bartol of Edmonds, Wash., Corene (Bob) Wightman of Lewiston and numerous nieces and nephews who love and miss him.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, at the Asotin City Park with Navy Military Honors. Please feel free to bring a story to share and your lawn chair. If you would like to make a donation in Benny’s memory, please consider giving to the Asotin Lions Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 175, Asotin, WA 99402.