Benny Howard Krause, 84, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
He was born on May 2, 1938, in Kalispell, Mont., to Bruno Krause and Olive Elliott-Krause.
Benny grew up in many places in the Pacific Northwest with his family during his grade school years. He graduated from Asotin High School in 1958, spending most of his time with Delmar McMillan. As everyone knows, his passions have always been flying airplanes and riding his motorcycles. His favorites being the Harley Davidsons.
Benny married Jeanette (Jan) Taylor on Nov. 22, 1963, in Asotin and they just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. They bought their family home with the help of Delmar McMillan in 1964. Their first bundle of joy was Darin, in 1965, and then came their wonderful son Brian in 1967. Within the walls of their first and only home they created many wonderful memories.
Benny is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Jan) Krause, son Darin Krause (Cheryl), grandson Ryon Krause, granddaughter Crystal Eagle, great-grandsons Travis and Bruce, sister Maxine Wilsey and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Olive; father, Bruno; son Brian and his brother Steve, who passed away 3 weeks ago.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements and as per Benny’s wishes, there will not be any services.