Benjamin John Rupnick, 33, of Clarkston, beloved son, brother, father, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in an automobile accident in Spokane.
He was born May, 3, 1988, in Lewiston to Cindy and Jesse Rupnick. Ben attended Garwood Elementary in Rathdrum and graduated from Timberlake High School in Spirit Lake, Idaho, in 2006, where he played football and basketball.
After graduating, he worked in construction, the oil fields of North Dakota, and in landscaping. He started classes in welding at Lewis-Clark State College in 2021 and was an honor student. In October 2021, he was one of 200 nationwide to receive a special academic achievement award.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, dirt biking and spending time with family. His dad, Jesse taught him and his brother to hunt, fish and love the outdoors and Ben taught his son to do likewise.
Ben had a huge heart and whatever he did, he gave 100 percent. He was motivated to build a life for himself, and his children. He had goals and was focused on achieving them.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Jesse Rupnick, in 2003; grandparents, Ruby and James Whittle, and Percy and Ruth Dolsman.
Ben is survived by his mom, Cindy; brother, Cody; half-brother, Jarod; fiancee, Kimberly Goddard; stepsons, Ryley and Gabe; son, Jesse, “his No. 1,” his mom, Jessica and grandparents, Kim and Burt; daughter Rylee Rae and grandmother, Jeannette Smith; coach, principal and special friend, B.J. DeAustin; football coach, Roy Albertson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 20, at the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. Pastor Greg Brownell will officiate the service.