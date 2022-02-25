Ben Finch died suddenly at his home in Palouse on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. He was 84 years old.
Benjamin Hal Finch was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Dalkena, Wash., to Howard and Teresa Finch. Ben attended Pullman schools and graduated from Pullman High School in 1957. He joined the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany.
Upon his return to Pullman from the military, Ben joined his father and brother, Jerry, in the family business, Finch’s Grocery. Ben was well-known to customers for providing friendly conversation, fishing advice from his vast stock of bait and tackle, and cutting the best steaks in Pullman. Later, Ben went on to drive buses for Wheatland Express. He enjoyed being behind the wheel of a bus full of passengers. He loved meeting people and traveling both near and far.
Ben married and had one son, Jeff Finch. After divorcing, Ben devoted himself to being a single father to Jeff, who was born with several challenges. Ben provided Jeff with a loving home and advocated for his education and opportunities.
Ben met his soul mate, Judy, and they married Dec. 5, 1980. Ben and Judy each had a son and they blended their families together. Ben loved his stepson, David, as his own.
Known to many as “Gentle Ben,” he was kind, easygoing and a whole lot of fun. Ben could be feisty and enjoyed time with his large extended family and friends.
Ben enjoyed many decades refereeing high school football games around the region. Ben was a true Cougar fan; he loved both football and basketball and was a season ticket holder for many years.
Ben was a loyal supporter of Judy’s passion for gardening. Together, Ben and Judy transformed their property into a master garden, which was the beautiful setting of many weddings in Palouse. Ben enjoyed accompanying Judy on antiquing trips and then encouraged her to open up her gift shop, The Wild Ivy, in Pullman.
Ben was an avid sportsman — his true passion was fishing. As an engaged father and uncle, he taught his son and nieces to fish on the Snake River. He fished whenever he could in the surrounding area and made special fishing trips with his close friends to Montana.
Ben is survived by his sons, Jeff Finch and David Arrasmith; daughter-in-law Elizabeth; grandchildren Ben and Katie; brother Jerry; sister-in-law Donna Finch; nieces Jackie, Trish and Melissa; and nephews, Rick and Rob.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Judy; parents; brother Howard Finch Jr.; sister-in-law Lola Finch; sister Patty; and brother, Raymond.
Per Ben’s wishes, there will be no service. His ashes will be taken to his favorite fishing spot, the Madison River in Montana.
Ben will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
