On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, our dearly beloved mom, nana, twin, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, girlfriend and friend, Belinda Jo “BJ” Wall, was called home to be with many loved ones in heaven.
She was born June 16, 1973, to Bill Wall and Judy (Walker) Wall in Clarkston, along with her twin, Mindy.
BJ loved to spend time with family. She loved going to the ocean with her twin sister and Dawnette, where she collected rocks by the thousands. She enjoyed singing karaoke and had the voice of an angel. She loved to shoot pool league with her lifelong friend, Carina. BJ enjoyed sitting on her front porch visiting with her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She was in a longterm relationship with Kip up until her passing.
BJ is survived by her four children, Richard and Samantha Ziegeldorf, Josiah and Isaiah Wall; her five grandchildren; her twin, Mindy O’Donnell; sister Leanne Perkins; brother Brian Wall; many nieces, nephews and cousins; Carina Kaman; Kip Miller; and many more friends.
Cremation and the memorial have already taken place.