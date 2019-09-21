Becky Davis Kacmarsky left us Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. A memorial will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Depot Scenic Six Park, Potlatch.
Becky graduated from Potlatch High School in 1977. She loved the Palouse country. She grew up on the family farm with her parents, Max and Dorothy Davis, three brothers and one sister.
After many adventures, she ended up in Netarts, Ore., and began working for her sister, Annelle, and brother-in-law, Tom Connaughton, at Diamond Art Jewelers in Tillamook, Ore., where she worked for 36 years. Becky always went above and beyond to help people both at the store and in life, and she will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Kevin, and her bonus daughter, Starlynn, of Tillamook; brothers Mark (Ann) Davis, of Potlatch, and Tom (Heidi) Davis, of Princeton; sister Annelle (Tom) Connaughton, of Tillamook; and sister-in-law Crete Davis, of Potlatch. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Craig.
Donations are suggested to Freeze Cemetery, 1225 Duffield Flat Road, Potlatch, ID 83855.