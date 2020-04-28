Beatrice McAtty Lawrence, aka “Peaches,” 91, of Lapwai, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beatrice was a Nez Perce Tribal member.
Bea was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Juliaetta to Abe McAtty and Stella Jackson-McAtty. She attended grade school in Spalding and spoke fluent Nez Perce. She completed a nurse’s aide training program in Seattle and later was employed for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Maternal Child Health Program and different Health and Human Services positions. Beatrice was a member of Spalding Presbyterian Church in Spalding.
Bea was a Nez Perce artisan who loved beading and sewing traditional items. She was known for making Pendleton steering wheel covers and mummy baby boards. She enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling with family to Tribal Elder Days across the Pacific Northwest. The most recent trip she enjoyed was traveling to Las Vegas and the Southwest, where she could partake in her favorite activities: bingo and shopping for artisan materials.
Bea will be missed by her family. She will forever be remembered by her beautiful smile and big dimples.
Bea is survived by sisters Eunice Henry and Marjorie Hyde; and children Stella Charles, H. Judy Allen, Mose Pierre, Loretta Penney, Wilma Lawrence and Micheal Lawrence, all from Lapwai. Bea has 32 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Three granddaughters have been named after her: Roya Beatrice, Cherylita Beatrice and Beatrice Pierre.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence; siblings Margaret Kramer, Beverly Davis, Walter McAtty, Cecil McAtty, Rodney McAtty, Douglas McAtty; children H. James Allen, Melvin Pierre, Lucinda Pierre, Richard Lawrence, Gordon Lawrence, Kimberlee Lawrence, William Lawrence Jr. and E. Susie Oseguera.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. today at Spalding Park Cemetery in Spalding, with officiating minister, Rev. Mary Jane Miles. Funeral arrangements are provided by Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.
The family of Bea wish to extend sincere appreciation to all medical providers who assisted with her care.