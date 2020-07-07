“Live simply, love generously, speak kindly, care deeply, and leave the rest to God.”
Beatrice Elizabeth Wheeler, 49, of Lapwai, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020.
She was born Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1971, in Lewiston to Rod and Carol (Raboin) Wheeler. Her mom told her she went into labor and missed watching Bea’s uncle, Kub Ellenwood, play in the championship game of the Nez Perce Nation tournament. This love of basketball eventually passed from mother to daughter. Bea was happy she shared her birthday with her all-time favorite basketball player, “Air Jordan.”
Her dad gave her the Nez Perce name Alatello (Yellow Jacket Bee). She also had many nicknames, including Queen Bea. The Wheeler family eventually grew to include Mary Isabelle and Ronald Larry (Sonny). Their motto was “Wheelers are not short, just undertall.” They grew up on Main Street in Lapwai, living next to their grandparents, Dan and Louise Higheagle. Their homes were the center of life for their large extended family. The echoes of multi-generational laughter and children playing will forever resound from that loving place.
Childhood birthday parties are always a special memory. For some reason, Bea always cried when the family sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Maybe because we all sang out of tune? Inevitably, birthday cake would be smeared onto someone’s face or everyone had to be ready for one of Auntie Georgine’s famous pranks.
Bea was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. She was a beautiful child with long, thick hair that went past her waist. Bea often participated in tribal dancing and was taught to do beadwork by her mother and grandmother. She learned to speak the Nez Perce language from her dad and great-grandfather, Johnny Woods, who lived in the family home.
In 1989, Bea graduated from Lapwai High School. She was part of the Wildcats’ varsity team, with her sister, Mary, that won the Idaho state A-3 girls’ basketball championship in 1989. She also was active in volleyball, softball and Indian Club.
In December 1989, Bea gave birth to the first love of her life, Jordan Nathan. She named her son after her all-time favorite basketball player, Michael Jordan, and his grandpa’s brother, Nathan. He was “My Jordan,” she would say. Two years later, her second love, Allen Kendall LaRon, was born in May 1991. Her brother, Ron, and her mom helped name him after his great-great-grandpa, Allen Raboin, and NBA basketball player Kendall Gill. In August 2007, her bundle of joy, DaRon Clarence Rod, made his appearance. He was named after his great-grandpa, Clarence Raboin, grandpa Rod and uncle Ron. She considered DaRon as a gift from her brother since he was born shortly after Ron passed away. Bea loved her boys with all her heart and was proud of them. In July 2009, Bea was blessed with a beautiful and amazing granddaughter, Tiana Jay Marie. She loved to watch her play basketball and was grateful for the special times they had together.
Bea attended Lewis-Clark State College, where she stayed in the dorms with her son, Jordan. This was the only time she didn’t live in Lapwai. In 2008, she received her associate degree in legal secretary. Later, she was proud that she became the second Nimiipuu woman to get her CCP Certification for Medical Coding.
It was very important to Bea to use her life to be of service to others. Her first job was working with Nez Perce Social Services focused on Indian child welfare. She also was a secretary and social worker with the Nez Perce Early Head Start Program. Part of her career path was in hospitality and tourism, including her time as a night auditor for the Super 8 motel in Lewiston and as a bartender and hotel front desk representative at the Clearwater River Casino.
She loved her years at Nimiipuu Health, where she started in the contract health department. She also was a data entry clerk and most recently served as a medical records technician.
Bea loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams including the Lapwai Wildcats, Lil’ Warriors, Clarkston Bantams, Multnomah Lions, Chicago Bulls, North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington State Cougars. To honor her wishes, her family suggests that people wear the clothing or colors of Bea’s favorite teams to her celebration of life services.
One of her greatest memories was traveling to Baltimore and New York City, where she saw the Twin Towers, Times Square and the Empire State building. Bea was known for her big smile, big heart, fry bread-making skills, the “Boat Ramp,” Hells Gate Beach, taking pictures, and cruising to the mountains and on the backroads often with the best old-school or current music playing. Her laugh and her famous way of saying “crazy” will always be treasured by those who loved her.
Bea was a lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She traveled extensively with her family to Kateri Tekakwitha conferences in her teen years. Bea recently wrote in her journal: “Lord Jesus, thank you for calling me to be with you. Thank you for the privilege of walking with you every day.” She quietly spent time reading and reflecting on Scriptures as a way to draw her heart to the Lord and to experience God’s grace, comfort and wisdom.
Beatrice is survived by her mother, Carol Wheeler, at the family home on Red Duck Lane; sons Jordan, Allen and DaRon Wheeler; sister Mary (JW) Wheeler; her nieces, Sequoia and Josephine Wheeler, all of Lapwai; granddaughter Tiana Jay Wheeler, of Lewiston; her “fur baby grandson,” Aello Reign; her aunts, Sandra Higheagle, Rosa (Jon) Yearout, Evelyn Higheagle, Barbara Wheeler, all of Lapwai, and Audrey Types, of Lewiston; uncles Gordon Higheagle Sr. and Kevin (Susie) Ellenwood Sr., all of Lapwai; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dozens of nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rod Wheeler; her brother, Ron “Sonny” Wheeler; her grandparents, Clarence Raboin, Celestine Types, Dan and Louise Higheagle, Phillip Wheeler Sr. and Beatrice Woods; her aunts and uncles, McFarlands (Francis John, Larry Sr., Ronald, Elaine), Higheagles (Patricia, James, Anthony Sr., Georgia, Georgine), Wheelers (Phillip Jr., Kenny, Bill Sr.), Ellenwoods (Nate, Rick) and Delbert James.
A public viewing and celebration of life video will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai. The family requests social distancing, wearing face masks and staying home if sick because of public health recommendations.
The Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, for family only because of social distancing guidelines that significantly reduces seating capacity. We appreciate your understanding. Please join the livestream at: www.facebook.com/dawn.leighton.9. The Rev. Fr. Nathan Dail of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston will celebrate the Mass.
Burial will be at the Lapwai Tribal Cemetery (public welcome). Memorial donations are suggested to the Nimiipuu Health Scholarship Fund or an education fund for her son, DaRon Wheeler, 12, in c/o Mary Wheeler, P.O. Box 322, Lapwai, ID 83540. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Prayer for Serenity: God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. (Reinhold Niebuhr)
The Other Serenity Prayer: God grant me the Serenity to stop beating myself up for not doing things perfectly, the courage to forgive myself because I’m working on doing better and the Wisdom to know that you already love me just the way I am. (Eleanor Brownn).