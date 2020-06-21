Barry Dean Cavanaugh

Barry Cavanaugh, 65, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, after suffering a stroke.
He was born Jan. 31, 1955, to Rose Anne and Roy Cavanaugh, in Lewiston. Barry graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973, and Lewis-Clark State College in the class of 1981. In high school, he was proud to have played various positions on the football team, catcher on the baseball team and was a “Mr. Hustle” award winner. He also helped his brother, Chris, coach Little League football for two years. While pursuing his Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration, he became an avid tennis player.
He spent his career in the public transportation industry, managing bus systems that served the elderly and disabled. He was an ardent advocate for the Americans with Disabilities Act, and spent his career supporting those with special needs.
Barry lived throughout the western U.S., including the Bay Area, Portland Metro Area, Tucson, Ariz., and Phoenix. He also traveled, thoroughly enjoying Hawaii and Japan. He loved playing guitar, keeping up with the latest political news and enjoyed a cold Widmer Hefeweizen while watching the Seahawks. During his younger years, Barry enjoyed camping, backpacking and fishing. Being a dad brought out the best in him. He was a caring, supportive and proud father.
Barry is survived by his children, Clay (Mira) and Kylee; former wife and close friend, Carol; brothers Chris and Lonnie, whom he looked up to from childhood and who affectionately knew him as “Bug.”
Celebration of life arrangements are to be determined. Services will be held in Lewiston. Details will be posted to social media and Davies Cremation & Burial Services’ website at https://tinyurl.com/barrycav. Memories, stories and condolences may also be posted to this site. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Barry’s favorite charity.