Barry Craig Torgerson, 73, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Lancaster, Calif., following an extended illness.
He was born Feb. 14, 1946, to Emil George Torgerson and Dorothy (Reynolds) Torgerson, in McMinnville, Ore. He was their first-born child.
Barry grew up in Clarkston, attending schools there and graduating from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1964. He attended Lewis-Clark Normal School for a time. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service at the Fenn Ranger Station in Idaho, and for Potlatch Forests Inc. at its Lewiston mill before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He was an electronics technician during his career in the Air Force and retired in 1988 with the rank of master sergeant. Barry then worked with the Pasadena (Calif.) School District from 1988 to 2015.
Barry married the love of his life, Janet Lande, in Las Vegas, and they were happily married for more than 36 years until Janet’s passing on Nov. 5, 2009. Barry, Janet and their five children lived and adventured in many parts of the world and the U.S.A. following Barry’s base assignments with the Air Force.
Barry’s interests and hobbies, besides scaring the wits out of his younger siblings on a dark night by jumping out from behind the garage or shed as they returned from Grandpa Reynolds’ house, were related to all things electronic and mechanical from the time he was a very young man. He added computers to his repertoire from the time they first became available; he also enjoyed building and launching rockets with his sons. In his younger days, he built and flew gas-powered remote-control airplanes. Barry was intellectually curious and had a nearly encyclopedic knowledge on almost any subject. His family remembers him as always involved in a wide variety of interests, hobbies and crafts, a true Renaissance man.
Of course, as a young man growing up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Barry had also been an avid fisherman and hunter when he lived there, going on his last mule deer hunt with his father and brothers when he was home on leave from the Air Force. As an older brother, he was always ready and willing to show you how something worked, whether it be a homemade Morse code telegraph; short-wave radio; vacuum tube radio or TV; an algebraic equation; a “bomb” made of popsicle sticks; bows and arrows; blow-guns of copper tubing; how to lasso a grasshopper or June bug and make it a pet; how to use a stag beetle’s jaws as a paper punch; how to scare your sister with a dead mole; how to scare your little brother with a high-speed ride on his bicycle handlebars; or some other alien knowledge, skill or ability. He certainly helped make life interesting and fun.
Barry is survived by his sons, Bruce Evans, of Highland, Calif., and Scott Evans, of Santa Clara, Calif.; daughters Lisa (Gary) Gilbert, of Jacksonville, N.C., Wendy Hickey, of Charlotte, N.C., and Lola Torgerson, of Seattle; sisters Gwen Sullivan, of Genesee, Karen (Robert) Bergeron, of Lewiston, and Shelley (Jeff) Wagnitz, of Olympia; brothers Russell (Linda) Torgerson, of Lenore, Melvin (Marilynn) Torgerson, of Sequim, Wash., Loren (Stacey) Torgerson, of Olympia, and Brad Torgerson, of Clarkston; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunt and uncle; sisters- and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; father Emil; mother Dorothy; brother Ron (Linda) Torgerson; and brother Brian Torgerson.
Barry was loved by his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Barry will be cremated, and his and wife Janet’s ashes will be interred in Jacksonville, N.C., following a military funeral.