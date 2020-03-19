Baron Nelson Preston

Baron was born Dec. 4, 1962, to Rick and Beverly Preston. He became the youngest of five children, joining his sisters, Liz, Tauni and Valorie, along with his brother, Richard.
Baron passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Winnetka, Calif.
He spent several years in the U.S. Navy traveling the world before meeting the love of his life, Rosemarie Tye. He lovingly embraced her son as his own, and in 1985, they completed their family with the birth of their daughter. As a family, they moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1992, where Baron resided until 2019.
Baron was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his siblings; daughter Erin (Nathan) Payne; stepson Michael (Shannon) Jones; and four beautiful granddaughters, Adelaide and Alora (Payne), and Jurnee and Jorgee (Jones).
Baron will be cremated. At this time, no service arrangements are being made because of the ever-changing rules around COVID-19.