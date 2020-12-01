Barbra J. Cuddy, 89, a lifelong resident of Kendrick, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.
Barbra was born April 27, 1931, in Southwick to Commodore and Clara Perry. She attended schools in Southwick and graduated from Kendrick High School.
In 1950, she married Dave Clayton. They had three sons. They owned Rexall drugstore in Kendrick for many years. Dave passed away in 1993.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Barbra married Jim Cuddy on Nov. 16, 1996.
Barbra was preceded in death by sons Doug Clayton, Ray Clayton and stepson Mitchell Cuddy.
She is survived by son Stanley and stepdaughters Ferris Robertson and Kristen Bumgarner; also 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral in Lewiston. No service is planned at this time.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is handling arrangements.