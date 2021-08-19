Barbara R. Geary, of Lewiston, passed away from cancer, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Barbara was born June 9, 1937, in Paso Robles, Calif., to Raymond and Edith Haynes. She grew up in Junction and Taft, Calif., and graduated from Taft College. Barbara met her husband, Jim, at Taft College. They married in 1956 and moved to Lewiston in 1966.
Barbara is survived by Jim and their three children: G Nelson Geary — children Erica, Anja and Bryna; Randy Geary (Heidi) — children Samantha and Ellis; Melinda Riggs (Don) — children Trenton and Garrett. They also have two great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her only sibling, Robert.
Barbara was married to the love of her life, Jim, for 65 years. She was an amazing mom and grandmother. One of her greatest joys in life were what she referred to as the “Magnificent Seven,” who were her grandchildren.
Barbara and Jim opened the Valley Veterinary Hospital in 1966 on Thain Road in Lewiston. Barbara was the office manager as well as a veterinarian assistant until they both retired in 1980. She loved to volunteer in the community, was a Cub Scout den mother, Campfire Girl leader, involved in Job’s Daughters, and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile.
A celebration of life will be held in Barbara’s honor with a future date to be determined.