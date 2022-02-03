Barbara June (Cramer) Thomas, 92, of Orofino, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, with family by her side at the Royal Hills Plaza in Lewiston. She was born in Clarkston on June 8, 1929.
Barbara went to Pierce High School where she was an actively involved student, playing in jazz band and her claim to fame was scoring 32 points against Anatone on the girls’ basketball team. She graduated in 1947.
Barbara married Stanley Cramer on June 13, 1947, and they lived together in Pierce until 1970. During her time in Pierce, she and her father opened Pierce Auto Supply in 1960; she was the first female auto parts saleswoman in the area. Most of the local loggers were quick to learn that she knew the business well.
After moving to Orofino in 1970, Barbara worked at Rod’s Drug and then Barney’s Supermarket until retiring in 1993.
Barbara and Stanley were married for 43 years until Stanley passed in 1990. She was later remarried to James Thomas in 1995. She and James enjoyed traveling the world together and visiting with family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Ruth Brown; brothers, Bob Tondevold and Gerry Brown; husbands, Stanley Cramer and James Thomas; grandson, Jeramia Cramer; and great-granddaughter, Sierra Cramer.
She is survived by daughter, Le Lonnie (John) Curtis; son, Rick (Warrena) Cramer; son, Stan “Buster” Cramer; step-daughters, Wendy (Claud) Beaulieu, Theresa (Frederick) Espaniola and Robin (Joe) Stiles; stepson, James Thomas; grandchildren, John (Ida) Curtis, Melisia (Ben) Bonfield, Corrina Curtis, Danielle (Jessie) Mier, Kelsey (Brian) Grieser, Todd Cramer, Micah Cramer, AbbyJo Cramer and Kenny Cramer; and sisters-in-law, Ila Tondevold and Marilyn Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
The joy of Barbara’s life was her family; she always talked about her grandchildren and how special to her each of them were.
There will be a service with lunch provided afterward for Barbara at 11 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, 337 College Ave., Orofino.