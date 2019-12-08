Barbara Joyce Olsen lost her battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She passed peacefully in the presence of family.
Barbara was born Feb. 4, 1942. She is survived by her sons, grandchildren, brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends. Barbara was a successful real estate agent at Coldwell Banker in Lewiston. Barbara enjoyed working with her clients and colleagues. She also enjoyed painting and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed her girls’ night out.
Barbara was a caring, strong-minded, motivated woman. She loved to help others. She believed in her community and was a faithful and thoughtful person. She loved going on nature walks, which her youngest son continues to do with his children. She and her eldest son loved to spend time searching for and watching eagles.
Barbara loved and adored her husband, Alf Olsen, who preceded her in death in 2002. As with life, she confronted her battle with ALS head-on. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
All are invited to a celebration of her life at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.