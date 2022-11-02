Barbara Joan McKeirnan Kimble

Barbara Joan McKeirnan Kimble was born Nov. 1, 1934, and passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, just short of her 88th birthday.

Barbara was born to John J. and Florence Wilhelm McKeirnan on the family farm just east of Pomeroy in the family home. Barbara grew up riding horses and tending the vegetable and rose gardens. Every fall, she and her friends would make apple cider.