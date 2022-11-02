Barbara Joan McKeirnan Kimble was born Nov. 1, 1934, and passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, just short of her 88th birthday.
Barbara was born to John J. and Florence Wilhelm McKeirnan on the family farm just east of Pomeroy in the family home. Barbara grew up riding horses and tending the vegetable and rose gardens. Every fall, she and her friends would make apple cider.
Graduating from Pomeroy High School, Barbara was active in school activities, helping to decorate for school dances.
Barbara and classmate Paul Kimble married Feb. 22, 1953, in Pomeroy and worked on the Kimble family farm until moving to Colton, where they leased a farm and started a family. In 1960, Barbara and Paul moved back to Pomeroy to the Kuhl Ridge farm along with their four kids.
While raising a family and helping Paul on the farm, Barbara started attending nursing school in Lewiston, graduating in 1971 with an LPN degree in nursing, studying at night while everyone was done for the day.
One of Barbara’s highest awards was receiving Pomeroy’s Citizen of the Year in 1984.
After almost 70 years of marriage and all of life’s ups and downs, Barbara passed away just two weeks after her loving husband Paul, with only faint memories of life before the 70 years of being together.
Paul and Barbara had four children: Paul Jr. (Pam) — Kyle (Carrie) Kimble, Jay (Briana) Kimble, Dawn Purcell; Jennie Kimble — Tracy (Tim) Gutman, Chad Thayer, Michelle (Justin) Schmidt; Coyzet Lueck — Brandy (Peter) Wigen, Toni Grow; and Christy Novotny (Vince) — Paul Vernon (Julia) Novotny.
Paul and Barbara have nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband Paul; her parents, John and Florence McKeirnan; her youngest daughter, Christy Kimble Novotny; and her brother Johnny McKeirnan.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Pomeroy FFA Alumni, P.O. Box 950 Pomeroy, WA 99347.