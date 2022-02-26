Barbara Jean Grove, 82, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Lewiston.
She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Hennepin, Minn., to Hazel Mager and Ray Skinner. She worked as a secretary for Lewiston Grain Growers for 12 to 15 years until she retired and became a stay-at-home mom. She was married to Richard A. Grove.
Barbara loved archery and earned second place in the Western Idaho Bow Hunters Super Shoot in 1997. She truly loved her family and will be greatly missed. Barbara was a member of Blessed Hope Church.
Barbara is survived by her son, Jim (Joyce) Bruegeman, of Cottonwood; daughters Tami (Kurt) Klages, of Enterprise, Ore., and Jackie (Ryan) McBarron, of Kenmore, Wash.; eight grandkids; four great-grandkids; and sister Patty (Joe) Head, of Gold Bar, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Grove (Jan. 27, 2022) and parents, Hazel and Jim Bogart.
A service with a dinner to follow is set for 9 a.m. March 5 at Blessed Hope Church in Lewiston with John Van Trease officiating.
You may sign the online guestbook at mtviewfuneralhome.com.