On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Jackie Williams, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away in Georgia with her daughters by her side at the age of 86.
She was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Clarkston to Roy and Joyce Florance. She grew up on her family’s apple and cherry orchard in the Clarkston Heights. Jackie married her high school sweetheart, John Zentz, also of Clarkston. They raised two daughters, Pam and Kathy. The family lived in many different states during their 21 years of marriage. Jackie moved back to Clarkston and later married Bill Williams, of Kamiah.
She was an extraordinary floral designer and professional businesswoman, owning her own flower shop and video store combination, Jackie’s Blooming Picture, and later, Jackie’s Magic Video. She loved arranging flowers, reading, sitting on her deck enjoying her view, but mostly she loved spending time with family and friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Roy; mother Joyce; nephew Doug Shawley; and ex-husband Bill Williams. She has been recently joined in heaven by her niece-in-law, Pam Shawley.
She is loved and very much missed by her surviving family, sister Joyce Ann Shawley; daughters Pam Kabboord and Kathy Chatham; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; three sons-in-law; three grandsons-in-law; and two granddaughters-in-law.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at Hereth Park Pavilion from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Please wear bright colors. Donations can be made in her name to Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston, or a reading charity of your choice.