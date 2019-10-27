Barbara H. Tyler, 88, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Lewiston.
She was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Cambridge, Mass.
When she was a child, her family moved to California, where she spent her early years enjoying the then-rural life of Altadena in the San Gabriel Valley. Her family later moved to Rancho Santa Fe, a peaceful area in North San Diego County. Living near the ocean, her lifelong love of sun and sea began with a special fondness for body surfing at Del Mar. In 1949, she graduated from Bishop’s, at that time an all-girls school. She married at age 20 and spent the next 25 years as a housewife, raising her two children.
In her 40s, her spiritual quest began and became her life’s focus. She explored healing and esoteric traditions, which took her to such places as India, Nepal, Brazil and Hawaii. She loved adventure and travel, with journeys including New Zealand, Peru, and areas of Africa and Europe. She was passionate about education and generously helped others with such pursuits, believing in its power to transform individual lives and the world. Also known by her spiritual name, Sarajah, she lived inspired by the wisdom of one of her beloved teachers, Jonathan Goldman, “Returning to the source is the healing of the heart.”
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Tyler; son Douglas Tyler; grandson Liam (Caroline) Woodard; great-grandson Brady Woodard; great-granddaughter Kinsley Woodard; sister Elizabeth Riggs; and brother Alfred (Gay) Hill.
A celebration of life will be held by invitation, with date and locations to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her honor to one of the following: Church of the Holy Light of the Queen, P.O. Box 911, Ashland, OR 96520; Self-Realization Fellowship, 3880 San Rafael Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90065; or Love, Serve, Remember Foundation, 226 W. Ojai Ave, Suite 101 No. 531, Ojai, CA 93023.