Barbara Cecilia (Quaempts) Pike

Barb-Q passed away unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by husband, children and family Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 — which happened to be her and husband Joe Pike’s 20th wedding anniversary.
Barb Cecilia (Quaempts) Pike was born May 9, 1975, in Lewiston to Donna Mae Wheeler and Alan Quaempts. Her life began with two cousins (brothers Arn and Dom) born months apart, and who were all regularly wrapped in their baby boards. Early in life, Barb lived with her parents until moving in with her maternal grandparents, William and Barbara J. Wheeler, who eventually adopted Q in 1980. She then moved from Eugene, Ore., to Webb City, Idaho, and officially became one of the many “Children of the Hemlock.”
It was through these years that Barb and the rest of the Webb City family enjoyed holiday dinners, sleepovers, swimming in the creek, hide-and-seek at the haystacks and riding the family golf cart around the 89-acre ranch. Some of those attendees were cousins Lee, Brad, Casey and Bad Bob (the Mitchell Bros.); neighbor friend Michael Pinkham; and family member Dan Day, along with frequent sleepovers from friends Christy Scott, Catherine Attao-Toves and Kelly Smartlowit, to name a few.
Throughout her teens as the friendships grew stronger, her smile and laughter would gain her many more friends to last a lifetime. Her independence began to grow with her first mode of transportation, a Honda moped scooter, and later a teal Subaru Justy, which she was always seen zipping to school and work on a daily basis. During high school years, she was a 4.0 honor roll student and shared top honors for the class of 9-tre. Barb was also active in sports, participating in volleyball and basketball all four years of high school.
It was in the spring of 1992 when the world was blessed with the birth of her eldest son, Dominic Alan Quaempts, born in Yakima. With the birth of her first child, it opened her eyes of the duties bestowed upon a mother of young stature. Her decision to enter into college at Eastern Oregon University was the first step in responsibility of motherhood. Barb and son Dominic lived in La Grande, Ore., until her grampa, Bill, passed away and she returned home to continue their life. Grampa Bill, who she referred to as Dad, played a major role in her life and the two were extremely close. The father-daughter relationship they shared was full of love with an unbreakable bond. His passing was a difficult time for Barb, and now the two are joined together laughing and teasing each other once again.
It was at this time in their return home to Lapwai that she met the love of her life, Joseph Calvin Pike (Pizo).
On April 26, 1999, they had their second child, daughter Miyah Tiara Pike. Beautiful young Miyah added five generations to father Joseph’s side of the family, matching Dominic’s birth, which added five to mother Barb’s side. One year later, Sept. 16, 2000, Barbara and Joseph exchanged wedding vows at Tammany View Baptist Church in Lewiston.
Then on March 15, 2001, she gave birth to their second son, Joi Calvin Pike III, completing the new young family. Joseph, Barb, Dominic, Miyah and Joi then moved to Long Beach, Calif.
They returned back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and resided in Clarkston and eventually moved to their family home in Lapwai.
Barbara enjoyed many things in her life, and family was always at the top of the list. The family enjoyed many trips to Wallowa Lake, Joseph Days and Hurricane Creek, Mud Springs, swimming, cruising and yearly trips to the Oregon coast. She enjoyed working for the BIA for eight years and also the Tribal CPS program until her passing. The comforts of home were something she found most enjoyable as family was her No. 1 thing in her life. Barbara throughout her life was a very private person and if you were able to get to know her, one would be able to experience the disciplined and intellectual person she truly was. Her no-frills and call-it-like-it-is attitude will always be remembered as her trademark personality. She was still a multifaceted person who cared, shared, loved and was well known for keeping it real.
Barbara was preceded in death by adopted dad-grampa William L. Wheeler Sr.; her mother, Donna Mae Lewis; father Alan Quaempts; grandmother Delores Quaempts; and nephew Seth Wheeler.
Barbara leaves behind a husband, Joseph C. Pike; son Dominic Quaempts; daughter Miyah Tiara Pike; son Joi C. Pike III; and grandson Joey (Sweetheart) Pike; grandmother-mom Barbara J. Wheeler; stepfather Michael Lewis; sisters Shanntel Lewis, Dorothy Sherwood, Julia Wheeler, Billie Jo Wheeler, Jacinta Wheeler and Amber McCovey; brothers Shannon D. Wheeler (Dawn), Arno Tulee, Dominic Harrison, Choc (Joyce) Wheeler, Dean (Julie) Wheeler, Max (Alicia) Wheeler, Wheels and Shucky; also numerous relations from Nimiipuu Nation, Umatilla Tribe, Yakama Nation, Yurok Tribe and the Colville Confederated Tribes.
There will be a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. today at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, 111 Main St., Lewiston. CDC guidelines will be in place for the safety of the family.