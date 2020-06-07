Barbara C. Hiblar-Rhodes, 64, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Lewiston.
She was born Dec. 28, 1955, in Lewiston to Jean Helen (Read) Rhodes and Paul Edward Rhodes. Barbara was a graduate of Lewiston High School. She was married to Jerry Mooneyham. After divorce, she later married John Hiblar.
Barbara worked as a bakery manager at Albertson’s, Family Foods, Yokes and Rosauers.
She is survived by her daughters, Darci Kathleen Mooneyham (Josh), Nikki Jean Patterson (Chris) and Mindi Jo Tunstall (Rickey), all of Lewiston; sisters Linda (Sam) May, of Yuma, Ariz., and Donna (Tom) Ruckman, of Reubens; brothers Paul Rhodes, of Lewiston, Ken (Teri) Rhodes, of Clarkston, David (Shelia) Rhodes, of Lewiston, Kurt Rhodes, of Lenore; sister Denise (Jeff) Patton, of Lenore; grandkids Tré, Noah, Kaiden, Chandler, Trenton, Patience, Keegan, Kodi, Gabe, Kyler, Dominique, Malachi and Syrenity; and great-grandkid Braxton.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Helen (Read) Rhodes, and her father, Paul Edward Rhodes; grandmother Margaret Cecilia Rosenberger and grandfather Manford J. Rosenberger; niece Stacey Rhodes; and son Sean Patrick Mooneyham.
A celebration of life and dinner will be held later this summer.