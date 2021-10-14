Barbara Jeanette Bartels was born Feb. 25, 1935, and died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, of a massive stroke. She was surrounded by her family.
A lifelong Pomeroy resident, she married Darrel Bartels a week after graduation. While raising her children, Barbara worked a long career as a third-generational rural mail carrier, intrepidly traveling down the Blind Grade and up the Morengo in blistering heat or white-out snowstorm. “The mail must go through.”
Left behind are daughters Cindi Herres and Julie (Greg) Scott; son Allen Bartels (Wendy Snyder); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and friend Bill Criss.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Darrel; parents Elmor and Elma Trescott; sisters Vivian Trescott and Elaine Anderson; and infant son Darren Lee.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pomeroy Cemetery, followed by dinner at Christian Church, 310 Eighth St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum, P.O. Box 326, Pomeroy, WA 99347.