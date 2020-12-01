Barbara Dianne Ward, 73, of Orofino, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She was born March 31, 1947, to Richard and Agnes Leonard in Orofino. She was the youngest of six children. She grew up in Orofino and attended Orofino High School, graduating in 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, Ormal Wardon, Aug. 5, 1964, in Lewiston, and they were married for 56 years. They moved to Pierce and raised three sons, Scott, Jaime and Marc. She went to work for the city of Pierce and then moved on working for Potlatch in Headquarters and then at the Lewiston mill. Later she worked for Sunshine Disposal in Lewiston until retiring in 2009.
Her hobbies included golfing, playing bridge with her friends, camping and taking rides in the side by side with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Agnes Leonard; and her brothers, Larry and Mike Leonard. She is survived by her husband, Ormal; brother Kenny Leonard, of Twin Falls; sisters Jolene Peirson and Sharon O’Connor, both of Lewiston; her three sons, Scott (Kim), of Pierce, Jaime (Tammy), of Lewiston, and Marc (Tanya), of Fruitland; eight grandchildren, Chad Ward, Alisha (Logan) Jared, Ashton O’Brien, Tyler (Maria) Marshall, Trevor and Hailey Ward, Taran and Tanar Ward; nine great-grandchildren, Kendall Fowler, Kayleigh and Brystal Ward, Ella, Axe and Tuff Jared, Cooper O’Brien, Jackson Marshall and Ivy Marshall, who is expected any day; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements and there will be no service at this time.