Barbara Anne Hattrup’s big heart gave out Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Barbara was the firstborn of Vincent and Mary Lou (Seubert) Hattrup. She was born March 23, 1949, in Spokane. She grew up in Cottonwood with her nine siblings. She had many special childhood memories, but the memories of music were the most special. Music was always a part of Barb’s life from very early on and her mom told the story of her identifying Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” at the age of 3. She sang in the church choir as a child and young woman with her dad, Vincent, and loved singing for High Mass and Benediction.
Barbara attended St. Joseph Elementary School and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1967. After high school, Barbara moved to Lewiston to attend Lewis-Clark Normal School. While attending school, she worked in area nursing homes as a nurse’s aide. She was one semester away from obtaining an elementary education degree when she was pleased to be accepted into the nursing program, as she realized that this was her true calling. Barbara received her LPN degree in 1975.
Barbara was a dedicated, well-known and well-loved nurse. She worked Medical-Oncology at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for 30 years and frequently would sing to her dying patients in her beautiful soprano voice. She was also in tune to their spiritual needs, seeing to it that they received the spiritual care they desired. Barbara loved her co-workers and enjoyed their times together, and they affectionately called her Barbie. She especially enjoyed the Christmas caroling hayrides they would take together and she would provide guitar accompaniment for their singing. She was always ready to kindly assist the nursing students in their learning and enjoyed working with the students.
Barbara sang for many weddings and funerals throughout her lifetime, and her time with the St. James Choir was a very important part of her life. She was a soloist, and her singing at the Easter Vigil was so beautiful it would send chills up the spine. She also sang with different community groups — most notably the Stuart Churchill Chorale. She played guitar and sang for the St. Joe’s Hospice “Light up a Life” memorial tree lighting ceremony every December for many years.
Barbara would visit the shut-ins to bring them Holy Communion and after her retirement she would bring Communion to the hospitalized patients at St. Joe’s.
Barbara led a simple life and always had a dog and cat at her side. She enjoyed decorating for Christmas, watching holiday movies, walking her dog on the levee, going out to dinner and getting mochas at Baskin-Robbins. She was always cheerful and loving.
Upon retirement, she had already begun to have health issues and in 2013 moved to Royal Plaza. The staff there treated her like a queen and she loved her people there. You couldn’t take the nurse out of her and she would notice the needs of the other residents.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Mary Lou, and her brothers Joseph and Edward Hattrup. She is survived by her brothers Paul (Janet), William, Peter (Cheryl) and Alexander (Jeri) Hattrup; sisters Catherine Bross, Elizabeth (Bill) Manion and Monica (Jim) Shurtliff; and sister-in-law CaSandra Hattrup. She is also survived by 27 nieces and nephews and 22 great-nieces and great-nephews, with three more on the way. Her nieces and nephews lovingly called her “Aunt B.”
A viewing will take place from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be prayed Friday at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood. The rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and the Mass will be at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
