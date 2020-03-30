Barbara Anne Bening Brown Rinard passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Clatskanie, Ore. of cardiopulmonary disease.
She was born May 31, 1937, to Fred C. and Alpha E. Ryding Bening in Orofino.
With her family, she spent her early years in Grangemont where her parents and grandparents were employed by The White Pine Lumber Company. Barbara started school at the old Banner School at the confluence of Whiskey and Orofino creeks. During World War II, the family moved to Kettle Falls, Wash. and later to Spokane, returning to Orofino in 1949. Barbara went to Orofino High School, graduating in 1955.
On Oct. 18, 1955, she married Jack C. Brown in Coeur d’Alene. The Brown family started married life on Libby Street in Clarkston where they welcomed Debbie Sue in 1956 and Carla Anne in 1960. As Debbie had been born a spina bifida child, Barb was very active in her care. They made numerous trips to Seattle where Debbie had surgeries to mitigate the effects of spina bifida. In 1962, Debbie was chosen National Poster child for The March of Dimes. Barb and Debbie travelled extensively for March of Dimes, including a trip to Washington D.C. to meet President Kennedy in the White House.
Barbara’s first marriage ended when Jack was killed in a freak accident on June 14, 1966. During this period, Barbara had worked at the M&K market on East Main Street in Lewiston.
On Nov. 1, 1966, Barb married Robert Rinard, who had been a supplier to M&K. Barb, Bob and families lived in several places in the valley, moved to Spokane and eventually settled in St. Maries in 1974. They blended their families and had a daughter, Brea Lynn Rinard, in 1970. Bob passed away in 1992, leaving Barbara a widow for the second time.
After Bob’s passing, Barbara eventually moved back to Orofino as live-in caregiver to an elderly couple. During this period, Barbara developed a life-long interest in genealogy. She was proud to have qualified for the DAR through her genealogical work on her Haptonstall ancestors. She retired from working and eventually moved to Lewiston. She began to suffer from vision problems at that time. This turned out to be macular degeneration. With persistence, and the Idaho Commission for the blind, she was able to continue with her genealogy and computer correspondence.
In 2013, Barbara’s daughter, Brea, her husband Ron and his father, also named Ron, came to visit Barbara. Barb and the elder Ron renewed a friendship from their days in St. Maries, and after an extended visit decided to move to Ron’s residence in Clatskanie, Ore. Their ensuing relationship endured to the end of her days.
She is survived by her significant other, Ronal Miller; brothers James Bruce Bening of Pinehurst, Idaho and Dale (Cheryl) Wilson Bening of Lewiston; daughters Debbie (Delmar) Kruegar of St. Maries, Carla (Mark) Wilson of Maricopa, Ariz., Brea Rinard of Spokane and stepson, Jerry (Julie) Rinard of Moscow; and five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ellen Kay.
Funeral services will be determined at a later date.