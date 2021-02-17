Barbara Ann Johnson, of Deary, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. She was 84.
Barbara was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Centralia, Wash., to Clifford and Pauline Mitchell. When she was a small child the family relocated to Priest River where she attended school and graduated from Priest River High School in 1955. She worked as a waitress, where she met Dwaine Johnson. Barbara and Dwaine were married Feb. 16, 1958, in Superior, Mont. After raising her children, Barbara went to work for the Potlatch Corporation as a cook at Spike Camp in the Floodwoods for 10 years, hanging up her hat in 1992.
Barbara and Dwaine spent many hours at Dworshak Reservoir. Barbara and Dwaine also enjoyed going to Jackpot, Nev., and the Coeur d’Alene Casino.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Dwaine in 2016; daughter Kim in 1979; a son, Rick, in 1984; brothers Arthur, Raymond and Kenny and sisters Mary and Pauline.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Kari (Joe) Zagelow, of Deary, and Missy (Dan) Callahan, of Genesee, as well as four grandchildren, Jim Zagelow, Lori (Joel) Jaureguito, Kyle Boles and Kayla Capps. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Zachary (Stud) and Noah Collins.
