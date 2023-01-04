Barbara Ann Johnson

Barbara Johnson, of Lenore, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 77 surrounded by her loved ones at St. Joseph Regional Hospital Center in Lewiston after battling an ongoing illness.
Barbara was born in 1945 in Honolulu. Barbara attended Sacred Hearts Academy during High School. Afterward, she attended business school where she received a secretarial degree in 1965. Upon completion of her degree, she went to work in civil service at Hickam Air Force Base on Oahu, where she worked for 42 years before retiring in 2007. She began in Logistics Plans and worked her way up to Executive Assistant to the Commander of the Pacific Forces. She was involved in the toastmistress during her career, and she taught Sunday school.
Barbara later retired with her husband David to Idaho in 2012. She enjoyed reading and crafts of many types including crocheting, beading and cardmaking. She had a kind nature and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved the community and in turn was loved by virtually everyone she met.
Barbara is survived by her husband David, two children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Cottonwood Creek Community Church, 20706 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac. A reception will follow at the Lenore Community Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore.