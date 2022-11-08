Frances “Babe” Gustin, 87, of Viola, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
She was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Oakland, Calif., to Edward and Mary (Antonovich) Gustin. She attended her schooling in California. She met and married Robert W. Gustin in Oakland, Calif., on May 3, 1951, and the couple had their first son, Robert “Bob” Gustin II. The couple later moved to Moscow, where their daughter, Debbie, was born. The couple later moved to Viola, in 1964, which was her pride and joy.
Babe worked for Crites Seed Company as a grain grader for several years. She also worked as a custodian for Good Samaritan in Moscow and for many locals cleaning homes. She was an avid homemaker and accomplished seamstress, gardener and master crocheter. She enjoyed camping, hunting and to be outdoors. She made friends everywhere she went. When she was no longer able to live at her home alone, she was welcomed to Aspen Park Care facility, which is where she made a multitude of new friends from residents and all the staff over the past eight years.
Babe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; daughter, Debbie; and several dogs, namely Pickle and Penny.
Survivors include her son, Bob Gustin (Patty), of Troy. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be announced at a later date and will be held at the Viola Cemetery in the spring of 2023. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.