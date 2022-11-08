Frances “Babe” Gustin, 87, of Viola, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.

She was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Oakland, Calif., to Edward and Mary (Antonovich) Gustin. She attended her schooling in California. She met and married Robert W. Gustin in Oakland, Calif., on May 3, 1951, and the couple had their first son, Robert “Bob” Gustin II. The couple later moved to Moscow, where their daughter, Debbie, was born. The couple later moved to Viola, in 1964, which was her pride and joy.