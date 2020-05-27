Avis Annette Hazelbaker Lee earned her wings at sunset Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the too-young age of 58.
She was born May 29, 1961, in Marion, Ill., the third of four children. Her father is the late Richard Hazelbaker, of Kooskia, and her mother is Patsy Albaugh Hazelbaker, of Albuquerque, N.M.
Being the great-granddaughter of Camas Prairie pioneers John Henry Chase and Purna Delta Rush Chase, Avis inherited that gene that made her tough and able to conquer any challenge. The only battle she did not win was her battle with cancer, but she fought hard and never gave up. Through the brief 20 months since she was diagnosed, Avis maintained a positive attitude and never lost her sense of humor. She could have us laughing so hard that we cried. We’re crying now, too, but we know the ache we feel with her passing will lessen over time and we will be able to remember all the years we had and the memories we made with her.
Avis was a Navy brat and moved with the family whenever and wherever Uncle Sam required, until her father retired from the service and the family settled in Grangeville, where she completed her education. After graduating from high school, Avis married David Johnson and they had a son, Christopher. The marriage didn’t last but the friendship did, and David has always been considered part of the family.
Avis later moved to California, where she met and married Jimmie Lee. They had a daughter, Amerik. After many years in California, Avis returned to the Northwest and she and Amerik eventually settled in Clarkston. Avis worked as a caregiver and was thought of fondly by her clients because of her caring and compassionate service to them. She even continued working until her treatments became too debilitating because she truly cared about her clients and put their needs first.
Avis leaves behind her son, Christopher, who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed in New Jersey; daughter-in-law Ashley and grandchildren Richard and Keira, of Florida. She is also survived by her mother, Patsy, of Lewiston; sister Rhonda Uolla (Joey), of Bouse, Ariz.; sister Denise Sampo (Don), of Lewiston; brother Leonard (Joan), of Spokane; nine nieces and nephews; and, being a Hazelbaker, too many cousins to count.
Per Avis’s wishes, there will be no services. There will be a family gathering at a date not yet determined. The family would like to thank Elite Home Health and Hospice, Prestige Care Center of Clarkston and two very special caregivers, Dodie and Jayd, for all the loving care and assistance they provided. Your kindness and compassion have been a blessing that words can’t express.