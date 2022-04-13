Avery Duane Hendrix passed away at his home in Winchester on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Duane was born April 27, 1932, to Ray Hendrix and Faye (Henderson) Hendrix, in Ellensburg, Wash. Duane had two sisters, Marjorie and Bette. The family moved from Ellensburg to Weippe and then later settled near Nezperce where Duane attended the Alpine School. In 1941, the family moved to their farm in Winchester. Duane attended the Jewel School and then graduated from Winchester High School in 1950. His favorite sport was football.
Duane joined the U.S. Navy in the fall of 1950. His boot camp was in San Diego. From there he was stationed on Treasure Island in San Francisco and then in Okinawa, Japan. He served as second class gunners’ mate on the aircraft carrier Bataan during the Korean War. During his Navy career and while on dry dock in Bremerton, Wash., Duane met and fell in love with Jane Kent. They got married Sept. 15, 1952, in Bremerton, Wash. In 1954, Duane was offered a Navy missile job, but he chose to move his family back to Winchester and resume farming and ranching with his father.
Duane was a farmer and a rancher. He raised both beef cattle and horses. He enjoyed horse pack trips into the mountains, fishing, hunting, black powder rendezvous shoots, family camping trips and boating. Duane loved country music and enjoyed singing to his family around many a campfire. He loved to travel with his wife in their pickup camper or fifth-wheel trailer. They were snowbirds for years and made many lifelong friends. They took trips to Arizona, Mexico, Alaska, Canada and many other places.
Duane was a member and president of both the Lewis County Cattlemen’s Association and the Idaho State Cattlemen’s Association and was awarded the outstanding achievement award in 1978. He was a member of the Lewis County Fair Board from 1965-78, served as president and was awarded outstanding service award. He was a member of the Winchester Wood Bees riding club, and a 4-H leader and mentor for years. Duane served as commissioner for the Evergreen Highway District, and he and Jane were Winchester Days grand marshals in 2013.
Duane believed that loving and caring for his family was the most important job a man could have in his lifetime. His wife and his family were always his No. 1 priority. He held high moral standards and his word and a handshake were all anyone needed. Duane was a kind, loving and honest man, who would offer to help anyone in need. He believed in generosity, fairness and forgiveness. He was a man you could always count on. He had a quiet wisdom about him and he touched many lives through it. Duane believed in hard work and a job well done. He succeeded. We love you, Dad.
Duane is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Jane Hendrix; his four daughters, Cherie (Nathan) Stigum, Pam (Darrell) Barnard, Sandy (Tom) Zenner and Cindy (Mike) Pratt; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Gus. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia, parents Ray and Faye Hendrix, sisters Marjorie Wyman and Bette Law, and great-granddaughter Michaela Rosenau.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. A dinner will follow at the Craigmont American Legion Hall in Craigmont. Please join us to honor his life and share the memories. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Duane’s honor to the Craigmont American Legion Post No. 38 or the Winchester Quick Response.