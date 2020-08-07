Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Ava Mae Pemberton, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz., because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema.
She was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Gifford, and is survived by her husband, George Brown; her three sons, Greg, Scot and Chris; her sister, Ada Wood; her brother, Von Dickinson; stepchildren George Brown and Regina Brown; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Her life was a living example of compassion, grace and positive strength.
Ava’s family would like to thank all of her loving friends at Meridian Manor, Banner Hospice care team, Visiting Angels and the whole staff at Embrace Assisted Living in Mesa — especially Nico and Emilee. The love, care and compassion she received from everyone was deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten.
There will be no service as per Ava’s request.