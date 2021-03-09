Ava Lillian Gregory

Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Greats-Grandma and Greats-Greats, always said she was only going to fly once. On Friday, March 5, 2021, Ava Lillian (Harris) Gregory did just that, on what was her and her husband’s 75th wedding anniversary. Ava was reunited with the love of her life, Clyde Gregory, and our heavenly father.
She was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Kalamazoo, Mich. As a child she lived in Michigan, then in Butte, Mont., for a short time, then in Hamilton, Mont. In Hamilton, she met her husband, Clyde N. Gregory. They were married March 5, 1946, in Missoula, Mont. He was on leave from the U.S. Army. Clyde got tuberculosis. They lived in Bitterroot, Mont., for a short time. They had a son, Danny Steve Gregory, born May 3, 1947, in Hamilton.
After a short while, he was sent to the Walla Walla VA Hospital where he spent 22 months in a TB ward. Ava moved into the McCall Housing, just below the hospital so she could be near him. On Nov. 26, 1950, they had a daughter, Terry Ellen Gregory.
They continued to make their home in Walla Walla for many years. There they raised their two kids. They made many lifelong friends there. Clyde worked in a sawmill for many years, then worked on the air base.
Both children married in Walla Walla. Dan married Marilyn Englander. Terry married Willis Campbell.
Clyde and Ava attended Central Christian Church. They loved playing pinochle, camping and fishing. They were also avid championship bowlers.
In 1977, Clyde went to work at the Potlatch Mill, and stayed there until he retired. They made their home in Lewiston and joined the Acts Church. They also went to the Fifth Street River City Church. Ava and Clyde had many friends and helped many people during their lives.
Ava loved to cook, go to yard sales and play cards. She was well known for her “Mississippi Mud” Mmm Mmm good. They also loved camping. Ava loved bunnies, chickens and birds.
Grandma was a true treasure to all of us, family and friends, our silver lining. We will miss her smile, the twinkle in her eyes, above all, else ... her love and affection. We will hold her close in our hearts until we meet again. God bless you, Grandma!
Ava was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde (Dec. 23, 2005); her parents, Basil and Ruth Harris; her daughter, Terry Ellen (Dec. 4, 2019); her loving siblings, Barbara Skelton, Joan Hines and brother Ron Harris.
Ava is survived by her son, Dan Gregory, and his wife, Marilyn. She moved to Kamiah to live with them for seven and a half years. She is also survived by her foster son, Willis Campbell; granddaughter Michelle Wilson and husband Kevin, of Lewiston, grandson Brian Gregory and wife Heidi, of Riggins, grandson Tony Campbell, of Shelton, Wash., and Jason Campbell, of Shelton, Wash.; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home with the Rev. Nathan Breithaupt. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. Pall bearers are grandsons Brian Gregory, Tony Campbell, Jason Campbell; granddaughter’s husband Kevin Wilson; and great-grandsons James R. Gregory and Bryson Gregory.