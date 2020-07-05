Austin Anthony Wolf

Monday, June 22, 2020, our dear son, Austin, passed from this life into eternal life after developing severe sepsis, stroke and heart failure. He had just turned 49 on March 18.
Throughout his many days in the hospital, although weakened and suffering greatly, he maintained his unique sense of character, humor and personality, which is well known among his friends and family. Through it all, he was surrounded by the love of his mom and dad, Linda and Pat Wolf, and deeply kept in the thoughts and prayers of all his family and closest of friends. His lifelong and bestest of many friends, Adina, called him, “a one of a kind in this universe.”
Austin spent his entire life seeking happiness and acceptance and made uncountable, lasting friendships from the time he was just a toddler. There are too many who counted him as a very close friend to mention each by name. You know who you are. He counted his relationships as his fame and fortune.
He was highly intelligent and well educated and his favorite subjects were movies and books. He was just 6 years old when the first “Star Wars” movie came out and he continued to be a devoted fan throughout his life.
He loved his work, first at Hastings, and then Barnes and Noble bookstores, where he shared his vast knowledge of books and movies with customers, and where he had access to anything new that he could add to his library. He had collected boxes and boxes of unopened Star Wars memorabilia that was donated to St. Vincent de Paul and will be given to children at this year’s Christmas Connection. He would be happy knowing his collection will bring joy to so many little kids.
Austin attended Holy Family School and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1989, after which he was an exchange student in Austria. He then attended Washington State University. Later, he achieved an associate degree in medical assistance from Walla Walla Community College.
His grandparents, Charles and Elma Austin, and Joe and Imogene Wolf, along with his aunt, Carol, and his dear cat, Tigger, have greeted him in heaven along with others he has known and loved.
Those who Austin left behind are his dad and mom, Pat and Linda Wolf; his sister, Myja, and her husband, Rhett Mahoney. Austin’s nieces, Becca Bennett Ward, Sophie and Mae Mahoney, and his nephew, Tom Bennett, deeply miss their uncle Austin. He has two great-nephews, Luca Ward and Ryden Bennett, who will both be 2 years old this month. His two cats, Jynx and Linus, are now living happily with Austin’s parents.
He is survived also by his aunt Fran and uncle Ron Rowden, uncle Mike and aunt Alberta Wolf, aunt Chris and uncle Dave King and numerous cousins and his huge, devoted circle of friends, all of whom cherished Austin’s presence and the indelible memories he left in their lives. Austin was so fortunate, especially to be more than a friend, but a true part of Adina’s family and considered as an uncle to her twin sons. There could never be another Austin.
Austin’s service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Parish in Clarkston. Masks are recommended, and during this time, our church will accommodate 300. Hope to see as many of you as possible. There will be a gathering to share refreshments and memories after the service. That will be announced at that time.
Memorial donations can be sent to Holy Family School or St. Vincent de Paul of Clarkston.
There is so much more than can be said about Austin and we would like to hear from you. You can send your thoughts and messages to patrickawolf@gmail.com.
Blessings and peace to all.