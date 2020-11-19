Audrey (von Bargen) Uhlenkott was born Sept. 2, 1932, and passed away at her home from cancer surrounded by her family Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Mom was ready to say her own farewell as she struggled through her very difficult neck injury this past year. These are our dear sweet Mom’s words:
I was born into the family of Harry and Louise (Hattrup) von Bargen, the third of seven children in Cottonwood, Idaho. I graduated from Greencreek High School in 1950 and started work at the post office in 1951, where I met my husband to be, Larry Uhlenkott. We were married in 1954. I left the post office after 3½ years to have and take care of our eight wonderful children, Marlene (Jake) Forsmann, Duane (Marilyn Lustig) Uhlenkott, Roy (Denise Kuther) Uhlenkott, Carla (Steve) Schnider, Della (Tim) Gehring, Julie Uhlenkott (deceased), Ted (Lisa Schmidt) Uhlenkott and Shirley (Ken) Stubbers.
After 12 years, I returned to work at the post office for a total of 31 years.
After I retired, Larry and I had some great years together until he passed away in 2002.
The thing that I am most proud of is the beautiful family God blessed me with; not only the children but 24 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. They are my precious jewels.
I want to thank all the wonderful people who have helped me throughout my life and ask your forgiveness if I ever hurt anyone.
Lots of love,
Audrey Uhlenkott
In honor of this wonderful, humble woman’s request, we will refrain from embellishing in death the wonderful qualities we know our prayerful Mom lived daily. She was truly an angel here on earth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her daughter, Julie; her granddaughter, Karissa; her parents; and all of Larry’s and Audrey’s siblings. Audrey’s sibling were Harriet Harrison, Gene von Bargen, Richard von Bargen, Joan Schultz, Lee von Bargen and Denis von Bargen.
In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Audrey is survived by her sister-in-law, Ellen von Bargen.
The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, with the funeral liturgy to follow at 10:30 a.m. A private reception for the family will be held following the Mass.
Services are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.