Audrey VanPelt Bly, 89, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 29, 1931, in New Brunswick, N.J., to Charles and Ella Walden VanPelt. She moved from New Jersey to the Clemens Addition, south of Clarkston, at age 12 and attended school in Clarkston.
She married Jesse Bly on May 27, 1949, in Asotin. They were married for 72 years until his death in January 2020.
After getting married, they lived in Asotin and later moved to Lewiston in 1963.
Audrey worked in Lewiston at COD and Millie’s One-Hour Valet, and she later worked at some local restaurants as a cook until retiring and becoming a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose and Eagles lodges and also enjoyed hobbies such as crocheting, sewing, local craft shows and yard work. She also enjoyed bowling and would bowl at all three local bowling alleys.
Family was very important to Audrey’s life and she enjoyed attending her great-grandchildren’s games.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Dan) Colvin; granddaughters Rae (Joe) Morgan and Kerry (Al) Reagan, all of Lewiston; great-grandchildren Christian, Austin and Rylie Reagan, and Mercedes Moore; and her brother, Don VanPelt, of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Bly; son Jesse Bly Jr.; grandson Tom Morgan; and brothers Chuck, Jack, Jim and Bob VanPelt.
The family would like to thank Linda Wakefield for all her help during Mom’s final days.
Per Audrey’s request, there will be no services.